10,852 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 741,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

