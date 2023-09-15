15,871 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.