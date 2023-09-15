19,211 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

