21,000 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

