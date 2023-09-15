2,694 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

