279 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $621.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $679.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.09. The company has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.