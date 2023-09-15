466 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 377.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.64.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
