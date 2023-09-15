5,500 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,081. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

