6,398 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Somerset Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,733.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

