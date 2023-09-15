7,252 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

