7,946 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 101,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 177,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $4,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

