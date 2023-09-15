AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ELUXY stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

