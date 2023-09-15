Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 1,138 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

