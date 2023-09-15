Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 911 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

