Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 46 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 727.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,170,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average of $271.49. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

