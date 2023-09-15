Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 654 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.45 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

