Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $377.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.91 and its 200 day moving average is $347.47.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

