Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.