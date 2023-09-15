Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.49 and its 200 day moving average is $237.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

