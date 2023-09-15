Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

