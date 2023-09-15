Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

