Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 93,139.0% in the second quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 93,139 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.