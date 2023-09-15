Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,920,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $444.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

