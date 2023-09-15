Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $212.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.43. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

