Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 674 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.