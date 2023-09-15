Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.