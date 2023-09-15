Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $253.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $291.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.