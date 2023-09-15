Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $6,302,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $871.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $874.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.55. The firm has a market cap of $359.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.