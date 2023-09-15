Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $407,956,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

