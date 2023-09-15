Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.70 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.95 ($0.39). 112,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 516,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.39).

Accrol Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accrol Group

In other news, insider Dan Wright purchased 92,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,721.28 ($37,193.44). Company insiders own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.