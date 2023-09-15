Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s FY2026 earnings at ($5.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

SLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of Acelyrin stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth $77,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,377,000. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,096,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

