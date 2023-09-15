ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 64,383 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 64,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $1,013,388.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95.

On Thursday, June 22nd, George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50.

On Tuesday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 10.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 379,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $2,739,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $4,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. Bank of America lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

