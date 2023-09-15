Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.74

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 103642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 55,534 shares of company stock worth $50,247 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.