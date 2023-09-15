Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €0.49 ($0.53) and last traded at €0.49 ($0.53). Approximately 152,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.51 ($0.55).

Adler Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 750.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €0.66.

About Adler Group

(Get Free Report)

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.