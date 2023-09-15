Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $560.39.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $552.16 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.79 and a 200-day moving average of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $251.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,713,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,208,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.