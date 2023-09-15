Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.62, but opened at $61.01. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 188,621 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

