Aegis Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Escalade’s FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Escalade from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $192.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

