Aergo Price Up 4% This Week (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Aergo has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Aergo

About Aergo

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”



