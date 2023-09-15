ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About ageas SA/NV

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

