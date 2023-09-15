ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on AGESY
ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.4 %
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ageas SA/NV
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.