Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $0.38. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 201.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

