Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $69.19 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

