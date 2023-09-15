AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

AGL Energy stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

