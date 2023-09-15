AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 730,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

