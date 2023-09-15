Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.41.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,488. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after acquiring an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.