Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Update

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 183,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Akili Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AKLI stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Akili has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Akili had a negative return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 940.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Akili will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter valued at $13,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Social Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akili in the fourth quarter worth about $13,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akili in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akili in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

