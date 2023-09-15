Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

