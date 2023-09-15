Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Alfa Laval Corporate from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

