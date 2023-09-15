Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,877,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 6,873,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,190.0 days.

Alfa Price Performance

Shares of Alfa stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

