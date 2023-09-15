Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,877,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 6,873,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,190.0 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Shares of Alfa stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
About Alfa
