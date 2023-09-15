Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 697,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the period.

ALIM opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

