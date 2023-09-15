Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.03.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.