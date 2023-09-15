Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

